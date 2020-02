Les cinq joueurs qui peuvent encore bouger d'ici la fin du mercato NBA

Andre Drummond 2018 All-Star Reserve | Best of 2017-2018 - 03/02/2020 Andre Drummond earned his second All-Star selection, having previously represented the Pistons in the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. The 6-11 Drummond is averaging an NBA-leading and career-high 15.1 rebounds per game to go with 14.7 points, a career-high 3.8 assists, a career-high 1.54 steals and 1.37 blocked shots. He already has more assists this season (176) than in his previous two seasons combined (157). The six-year veteran has recorded an Eastern Conference-high 33 double-doubles in 46 games. Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: http://www.nba.com/leaguepass