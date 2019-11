LeBron James, en mode showtime avec les Lakers, déplume les Hawks

Lebron James - © Christian Petersen - AFP

LeBron Shows Out With 33 PTS & 12 AST! - 18/11/2019 LeBron James SHOWS OUT with 33 PTS & 12 AST, leading the Lakers to a 122-101 win over the Hawks! Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5