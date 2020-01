LeBron James 3e meilleur marqueur de tous les temps en NBA, devant Kobe Bryant

LeBron Moves Up To 3rd All-Time! - 26/01/2020 With 7:22 remaining in the 3rd quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James made a driving layup. With this basket, James has now totaled 33,644 career points, passing Kobe Bryant for 3rd on the NBA all-time points list. Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5