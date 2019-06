La blessure de Durant redistribue les cartes pour les transferts

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five - © Gregory Shamus - AFP

2019 NBA Finals Game 5 Mini-Movie - 12/06/2019 The Golden State Warriors fend off elimination in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, winning 106-105. The Raptors now lead the series 3 games to 2. The Warriors were led by Stephen Curry who scored 31 points and Klay Thompson who chipped in 26. The series now shifts to Oakland for Game 6 and the final game at Oracle Arena.