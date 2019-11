Kawhi Leonard porte les Clippers et fait tomber les Spurs de Popovich - © Harry How - AFP

Kawhi Puts Up 38 PTS & 12 REB Against Spurs - 01/11/2019 Kawhi Leonard poured in 15 of his 38 PTS in the fourth to go along with 12 REB & 4 STL's as he led the Clippers to a 103-97 win over the Spurs.