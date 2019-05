Golden State, sans Durant, élimine Houston

James Harden et Stephen Curry - © EZRA SHAW - AFP

Stephen Curry's UNBELIEVABLE Game 6 Performance | May 10, 2019 - 11/05/2019 Behind 33 points (playoff career quarter-high 23 in the 4th quarter), 5 rebounds and 4 assists from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets, 118-113, to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the 5th consecutive season, where they will face the winner of the Portland Trail Blazers-Denver Nuggets series. Which players owned the night? Catch up on all the top individual performances around the league in the Top Performers series. Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/e/yGbauuaHeU