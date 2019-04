Golden State, San Antonio et Philadelphie prennent l'avantage

Ben Simmons DOES IT ALL in Brooklyn! | April 18, 2019 - 19/04/2019 Led by 25+ points each from Ben Simmons (NBA Playoffs career-high 31 points, to go with 9 assists and 3 blocks), Tobias Harris (29 points, 16 rebounds, 6-6 3pt FG) and J.J. Redick (26 points), the 76ers defeated the Nets in Game 3 of this best-of-7 series, 131-115. Simmons, Harris and Redick are the first trio of 76ers to score 25+ in a playoff game since George McGinnis (29), World B. Free (29), and Julius Erving (28) on April 20, 1978 (Game 3 of the 1978 Eastern Conference Semifinals) at the Knicks. Caris LeVert led the Nets with an NBA Playoffs career-high 26 points (10-17 FG), to go with 7 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell added 26 points (13 in the 4th quarter), 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the losing effort. The 76ers take a 2-1 lead in the series with Game 4 set to take place on Saturday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ET on TNT. Which players owned the night? Catch up on all the top individual performances around the league in the Top Performers series. Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/e/yGbauuaHeU