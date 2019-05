Golden State frappe fort d'entrée face à Portland - © EZRA SHAW - AFP

Steph Curry Drops 36 Points on 9 Threes! | May 14, 2019 - 15/05/2019 The Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the 2019 Western Conference Finals by a final score of 116-94. Stephen Curry tied his career-high for three-pointers made in an NBA Playoffs game with 9 as he led all scorers with 36 points (12-23 FG, 9-15 3pt FG), to go with 6 rebounds and 7 assists for the Warriors. Game 2 is set to take place on Thursday, May 16th at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.