Dwight Howard rejoint les Lakers - © Yong Teck Lim - AFP

Dwight Howard's Top 10 Plays of his Career - 24/08/2019 Straight out of high school, Dwight Howard made it known around the NBA that he was going to be one of the most dominant big men in the league. One of the best shot blockers & rebounders the league has ever seen, Howard has been terrorizing teams in the paint for years. Lets take a look at his career so far and count down his 10 best plays!