Boston reprend la main et pousse LeBron James au bord du gouffre

Jayson Tatum posts 24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL to fuel the @celtics Game 5 home W!



At 20 years and 81 days old, Jayson Tatum is now the youngest player in NBA History to score at least 20 points in a conference finals game.#CUsRise #NBARooks #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kYlCiCFaCH