Bilan NBA 2019 : de l'émotion à l'état pur !

James Harden Records His FIFTH 50-Point TRIPLE-DOUBLE | March 30, 2019 - 22/12/2019 James Harden (50 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded his 9th 50-point game of the season and 7th triple-double of the season (5th 50+ point triple-double of career, extending his own NBA record) as the Rockets defeated the Kings, 119-108 tonight in Houston. This is also Harden's 18th 50-point game of his career, giving him sole possession of 4th all-time. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings with 24 points (8-14 FG), 9 rebounds and 8 assists in the losing effort. With the win, the Rockets improve to 49-28 on the season while the Kings fall to 37-39 and are eliminated from playoff contention. With the Kings' loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have both clinched a playoff berth in the Western Conference. Which players owned the night? Catch up on all the top individual performances around the league in the Top Performers series.