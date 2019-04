Antetokounmpo et Bledsoe écœurent Détroit

James Harden Notches His 3rd Career Playoff TRIPLE-DOUBLE | April 17, 2019 - 18/04/2019 James Harden registered his 3rd career playoff triple-double with 32 points (11-24 FG, 6-13 3pt FG), 10 assists and a career playoff-high 13 rebounds as he led the Rockets to a 118-98 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 of this best-of-7 series. With this performance, Harden has joined LeBron James (12), Oscar Robertson (8), Russell Westbrook (6), Wilt Chamberlain (2) and Charles Barkley (2) as the only players with multiple 30-point triple-doubles in NBA Playoffs history. Additionally, with his 10 assists Harden passed Hakeem Olajuwon (456) for the most assists in Rockets’ NBA Playoffs history and with his 6 three-pointers made, Harden passed Jason Kidd (236) and Kyle Korver (237) to move into 14th all-time in made threes in NBA Playoffs history. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with a team-high 17 points and 9 assists in the losing effort. The Rockets hold a 2-0 lead in the series with Game 3 set to take place on Saturday, April 20th at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Which players owned the night? Catch up on all the top individual performances around the league in the Top Performers series. Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/e/yGbauuaHeU