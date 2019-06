Toronto si près du paradis, Golden State au bord du gouffre

2019 NBA Finals - Game Four - © EZRA SHAW - AFP

2019 NBA Finals Game 4 - 09/06/2019 The Toronto Raptors take a commanding 3 games to 1 series lead in the 2019 NBA Finals with a 105-92 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. Kawhi Leonard once again led the way for the Raptors with 36 points. Klay Thompson returned to the lineup for the Warriors and scored 28 points in the loss. The Raptors will look to close out the series in Game 5 back home in Toronto.