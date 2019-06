Golden State s'accroche à son trône et écoeure Toronto, Durant se blesse à nouveau - © Gregory Shamus - AFP

The Warriors FORCE Game 6 In Epic Fashion | 2019 NBA Finals - 11/06/2019 The Golden State Warriors have forced a Game 6 as they defeated the Toronto Raptors by a final score of 106-105. Stephen Curry recorded a game-high 31 points (10-23 FG, 5-14 3pt FG), along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the Warriors, while Klay Thompson added 26 points (9-21 FG, NBA Finals career-high 7-13 3pt FG), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the victory. With his 31 points, Curry joins Michael Jordan (23), LeBron James (20), Shaquille O’Neal (16), Kobe Bryant (13) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10) as the only players since 1976-77 with 10+ career 30-point games in the NBA Finals. As a team, the Warriors sank 20 three-pointers (20-42 3pt FG, 47.6%), setting a new franchise-record for made threes in a single NBA Finals game and the second-highest single-game total by any team in NBA Finals history (24 – CLE on 6/9/2017). Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 26 points (9-24 FG), 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks in the losing effort. With his 26 points, Leonard (709) now has the 4th-highest scoring total in a single postseason in NBA Playoffs history, behind Michael Jordan (759 in 1992), LeBron James (725 in 2018) and Hakeem Olajuwon (723 in 1995). The Raptors lead this best-of-seven series 3-2, with Game 6 set to take place in Oakland on Thursday, June 13th at 9:00pm ET on ABC. Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/e/yGbauuaHeU