Dirk Nowitzki met un terme à sa carrière à 40 ans - © RONALD MARTINEZ - AFP

Dirk Nowitzki Drops 30 Points in FINAL Home Game | April 9, 2019 - 10/04/2019 Dirk Nowitzki (40 years, 294 days) became the oldest player to score 30+ points in a game as he finished with 30 points (11-31 FG, 5-14 3pt FG) and 8 rebounds in the victory over the Phoenix Suns. Which players owned the night? Catch up on all the top individual performances around the league in the Top Performers series. For Full Game Recaps visit: https://bit.ly/2MQ6ijV Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: http://www.nba.com/leaguepass