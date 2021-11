Belgian Cats : La Belgique dans le deuxième pot du tirage au sort des groupes qualificatifs pour le Mondial

Are you ready for the Draw? ????



The seedings were confirmed today, ahead of the ceremony that will take place tomorrow at 11:30 CET in Geneva.



1️⃣6️⃣ National Teams will be divided in 4️⃣ groups - with three tickets up for grabs for the #FIBAWWC 2022 in Sydney! ???? pic.twitter.com/Y5DZcWzPok