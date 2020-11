Sports extrêmes : Vincent Reffet, "l'homme volant" meurt lors d'un entraînement à Dubaï

Jetman Dubai Takeoff - 4K - 17/11/2020 On Friday, February 14th, 2020: #Jetman Vince Reffet took off, headed south towards Jumeirah Beach Residence, building speed and height. In 8 seconds he had reached 100 meters height, in 12 seconds 200m, 19 seconds 500m, and reached 1000m in 30 seconds at an average speed of 130 knots. At the end of a 3-minute flight punctuated by a roll and a loop at 1800m altitude, Jetman Vince Reffet opened his parachute at 1500m before landing back at Skydive Dubai. It is the first time that a #JetmanDubai pilot could combine hovering safely at a limited altitude and flying aerobatics at high altitude in the same flight. Controlled from the ground by the human body, the equipment enables Jetman Dubai to reach speeds of 400kmh, as well as hovering, changing direction and performing loops. Held under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, region since the first edition in London in 1851. UAE prepares to welcome 192 nations and millions of global visitors for Expo 2020 Dubai from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021. #MissionHumanFlight #Expo2020 #Dubai #TheWorldsGreatestShow #HistoryHasBeenMade #XDubai