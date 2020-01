Anke Steeno, en finale du hockey sur glace 3x3, offrira une première médaille à la Belgique aux JOJ

3-on-3 Ice Hockey demonstration - 14/01/2020 The Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 will consist of two phases. For ice hockey, the first phase will feature a new competition format, 3-on-3 cross-ice tournaments, while the second phase will have a more traditional, six-team tournament with five-on-five skaters in place. Both tournaments will feature male and female categories for players born 2004 and 2005. The 3-on-3 tournament will be played cross-ice with two games running simultaneously, one in each end of the rink. The tournaments will consist of 8 teams per gender category. The teams will be mixed-NOC and therefore consist of players from numerous countries all over the world, mixed into teams of 11 skaters and two goaltenders. These teams play a round-robin tournament followed by semi-finals and medal games. The players will be selected through national skills challenge competitions and the goaltenders will be selected on a youth ranking which is also used for the allocation of team quote for the 6-team tournaments.