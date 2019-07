Le judoka Teddy Riner toujours invincible malgré vingt mois d'inactivité

Review - Battle of the OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS RINER vs KRPALEK - 08/07/2019 Review of an absolutely incredible Olympic Champion vs Olympic Champion match by Judo Hall of Famer Neil Adams and IJF Commentator and Canadian sports analyst, retired professional Judoka and Wrestler Anthony Carelli aka Santino Marella. it couldn't have been any closer! But eventually Teddy showed the world that he is still ready to meet all challengers!