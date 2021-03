What a day for Sami Chouchi of Belgium! In an eventful yet short Final of the Men’s -81kg category he applied an effective Shime-waza to defeat Borchashvili of Austria to claim the Gold!

------#JudoTbilisi #Judo #Tbilisi #Sport #Olympics



©️IJF Media Team - Ben Urban pic.twitter.com/yZCIwL3uap