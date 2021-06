Record du monde en para-athlé pour Markus Rehm en saut en longueur

???? SHOWTIME IN POLAND????



WHO CAN STOP Markus Rehm ??????????? The German broke his own world record of 8.48m in the men's long jump T64 and added a spectacular 8.62m in the history books! ????



Absolutely amazing!! BOW DOWN! #ParaAthletics #Bydgoszcz2021 @Paralympics @teamdpara pic.twitter.com/Mdm5i6bwPg