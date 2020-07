Il bat le record du monde du 200 mètres... en s'élançant du mauvais endroit

"That CANNOT be right, can it?"



At first glance, USA's Noah Lyles appears to clock 18.91 in the men's 200m race at the #InspirationGames



But it turns out he began from the wrong starting block, only running 185m, NOT 200m.

