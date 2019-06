Voici 25 ans, la folle fuite en voiture d'O.J. Simpson fascinait l'Amérique

OJ Simpson on the run in 1994 (Recorded LIVE) Full version - 16/06/2019 Recorded LIVE in 1994, O.J. releases three "goodbye" letters and vanishes from court on the day he is formally charged with two counts of murder. Soon the police pick up his trail as longtime friend, Al Cowlings, escorts him along LA freeways. Holding a gun to his own head, and communicating with police via a cellular phone, O.J. makes various requests and demands as the pursuit heads towards his mansion where hundreds of fans and onlookers gather with signs, chanting, "JUICE JUICE!" in the midst of media frenzy on the ground and in the air. This version encapsulates the view of the American public as the story is covered by multiple channels and views while the watcher surfs from network to network (primary coverage by Larry King on CNN). Completely eclipsing the Rockets/Knicks playoff game, highlights include: OJ Friend Interview (Vince Evans) @ 07:30 Notes released @ 11:00 OJ arrives home @ 25:00 Street frenzy @ 46:00