Suivez en direct le décollage de la sonde Solar Orbiter avec à son bord un instrument de haut vol 100% belge

solar orbiter en route vers le soleil - © ESA

Solar Orbiter Launch to Spot the Sun - 09/02/2020 Get ready for liftoff to the Sun! ???? Solar Orbiter, a collaboration between European Space Agency and NASA, is launching Sunday, Feb. 9, to study the inner workings of our nearest star. Tune in for launch coverage starting at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 to see liftoff, currently targeted for 11:03 p.m. EST. More info: https://go.nasa.gov/2SiKpNn