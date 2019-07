R.O, le DJ néolouvaniste invité par Netsky à Tomorrowland

Konoba - On Our Knees (feat. R.O) - 19/07/2019 ALBUM 10 - OUT NOW STREAM: http://hyperurl.co/s9zjmt TOUR DATES: April 26 - POZNAN (PL) May 5 - BRUSSELS (BE) May 10 - STRASBOURG (FR) May 11 - GENT (BE) MAY 18 - LYON (FR) MAY 24 - BUCHAREST (RO) MAY 25 - WARSAW (PL) MAY 31 - TBILISI (GE) JUNE 1 - YEREVAN (AM) Buy on Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/be/album/on-... FOLLOW OUR ADVENTURES ON INSTA - @roandkonoba - @rugiolivier - @konobamusic Video by Elias Weemaes: https://www.facebook.com/EliasWeemaes?fref=ts Mixed by Charles De Schutter at Rec'n'Roll Studio (Brussels) Lyrics: For our only hope is falling in love With who we are and what we wanna do Is it gonna be you, is it gonna be me Well something's gotta happen Or we'll be on our knees On our knees Feel it in your bones The need for something more The more and more you wait It's Burning you If only you could see The pain you're causing me I feel it in my blood It's burning me