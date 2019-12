Prince Andrew accusé d'abus sexuels: l'accusatrice dénonce des "excuses ridicules"

Virginia Giuffre: Prince Andrew's accuser asks Britain to 'stand beside her' - 03/12/2019 A woman who claims she was trafficked to have sex with friends of Jeffrey Epstein, including Prince Andrew, has called on the British public to 'stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight'. Giuffre was interviewed by BBC Panorama last month for a long-running investigation about Andrew and his connections with the deceased sex offender, but, before the episode was ready to air, the Duke of York agreed to do a disastrous sit-down interview with rival programme BBC Newsnight Subscribe to Guardian News on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/guardianwiressub Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre asks UK public to stand by her in BBC interview ► https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/dec/02/prince-andrew-accuser-virginia-giuffre-asks-uk-public-to-stand-by-her-in-bbc-interview Support the Guardian ► https://support.theguardian.com/contribute Today in Focus podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/news/series/todayinfocus The Guardian YouTube network: The Guardian ► http://www.youtube.com/theguardian Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball Guardian Sport ► http://bit.ly/GDNsport Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture