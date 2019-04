Breakthrough discovery in astronomy: press conference - 10/04/2019 On 10 April 2019 at 15:00 CEST (Brussels time) the European Commission will present a ground-breaking discovery by Event Horizon Telescope - an international scientific collaboration aiming to capture the first image of a black hole by creating a virtual Earth-sized telescope. EU-funded researchers play a key role in the project. Six press conferences around the world will take place simultaneously In Europe, Commissioner Moedas and lead scientists funded by the European Research Council will hold a press conference in Brussels to unveil the discovery. #RealBlackHole #EHTBlackHole