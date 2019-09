Les vidéos "deepfakes" se perfectionnent et inquiètent les chercheurs

Artists create Zuckerberg 'deepfake' video - 11/09/2019 Facebook has told the Washington Post that the manipulated video showing chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appearing to say “whoever controls the data, controls the future” will remain on its Instagram site even though it may be fact-checked as “false”. The video was made by artists using an authentic from 2017, to demonstrate the potential power of “deepfake” videos and Facebook’s policies towards hosting them. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive