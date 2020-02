En ville, les enfants ne jouent plus dehors, comment leur rendre la rue ?

The Importance of Playing With Fire (Literally) - 04/02/2020 The Land is a documentary film about the nature of play, risk and hazard set in The Land, a Welsh "adventure” playground. Here, children climb trees, light fires and use hammers and nails in a play-space rooted in the belief that kids are empowered when they learn to manage risks on their own. Educational and home video & streaming available at TheLandDocumentary.com.