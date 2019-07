Echec du lancement d'une fusée Vega

Arianespace Vega launch with Falcon Eye -1 Failure - 11/07/2019 Arianespace's Vega rocket suffered her first failure on July 10, 2019. Lift off clip: https://twitter.com/NASASpaceflight/status/1149134911091200002 Appeared to suffer an issue during the start of second stage flight. https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2019/07/vega-gap-weather-falcon-eye-1-launch/ Taken from the Arianespace webcast of the launch. Clip begins at the end of first stage flight.