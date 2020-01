Comment remplir un avion plus rapidement ? Ce physicien a trouvé la solution

What's the Best Plane Boarding Plan? | MythBusters - 19/01/2020 We've all been tortured with the hassle of inefficient plane boarding. The MythBusters demystify the process and show us what methods would be most effective. | For more MythBusters, visit http://dsc.discovery.com/tv-shows/mythbusters/#mkcpgn=ytdsc1 Subscribe to Discovery! | http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=discoverynetworks Watch full episodes! | http://bit.ly/MythBustersFullEps Check out some classic MythBusters testing results! | http://dsc.discovery.com/tv-shows/mythbusters/mythbusters-database/#mkcpgn=ytdsc1 Check out the Test Tube App | http://testu.be/1ndmmMq