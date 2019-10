Championnat du monde des voitures solaires: l'équipe belge à la 3e place alors qu'il reste 2 jours de course

Reveal of the BluePoint, the eighth Belgian Solar Car - 15/10/2019 The Agoria Solar Team presents: the BluePoint, the eighth Belgian Solar Car! ☀️ The team of 19 engineering students has worked on this car for over 12 months, day and night, week and weekend, to get her ready for the world championship: the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia in october. The team aims for first place. ????