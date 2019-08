Ces belges qui font nos destinations de vacances : La base de canoës à Arvika (Suède)

Sweden | 7 Day's Canoeing Adventure | Arvika | - 10/07/2019 This is a video of our 7 day's canoeing adventure in Sweden. We had an amazing time exploring the beautiful lakes surrounding Arvika. Paddling 110 km in total and saw some amazing scenery. Music: Thieves - Jeremy Loops - The drone has been recovered by the way. This would never be possible without the help of this really helpful Swedish farmer. In case you see this "Thank you again!!!" If you want to do the same trip have a look here: https://arvikacanoe.se/en/home.html Instagram: @idzardkruizinga Facebook: @idzardkruizinga