Ces Belges qui font nos destinations de vacances : l'utopie universitaire de Peyresq (France)

Gorges du Verdon - The Grand Canyon of France - DJI Mavic Pro - 10/07/2019 The Gorges Du Verdon or the "Grand Canyon of Verdon", in south-eastern France, is a river canyon that is often considered to be one of Europe's most beautiful. It was formed by the Verdon River, which is named for its startling turquoise-green colour. The most impressive part lies between the towns of Castellane and Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, where the river has cut a ravine to a depth of 700 metres through the limestone mass. At the end of the canyon, the Verdon River flows into the artificial lake of Sainte-Croix-du-Verdon.