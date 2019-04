65 bougies pour le titre légendaire, Rock Around The Clock

Bill Haley & His Comets - Rock Around The Clock (1955) HD - 12/04/2019 Bill Haley & His Comets was an American Rock&Roll band founded in 1952 that continued playing until Haley's death in 1981. The band was the earliest group of white musicians to bring Rock&Roll to the attention of white America and the rest of the world. From late 1954 to1956, the group placed nine singles into the Top 20 and three more in the Top Ten. Many fans consider them to be as revolutionary in their time as The Beatles or the Rolling Stones were a decade or two later. Bill Haley was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.