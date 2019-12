Rap, Djadja, à l'orientale: des chansons de Noël vraiment pas comme les autres

RUN DMC - Christmas In Hollis (Video) - 25/12/2019 More Christmas hits here: https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/xmas_pl Run-DMC's official music video for 'Christmas In Hollis'. As featured on Run-DMC: Greatest Hits. Click to buy the track or album via iTunes: http://smarturl.it/RunDMCGH?IQid=RunDCIH Google Play: http://smarturl.it/CIHGPlay?IQid=RunDCIH Amazon: http://smarturl.it/RDGHAmazon?IQid=RunDCIH More from Run-DMC It's Tricky: https://youtu.be/l-O5IHVhWj0 Walk This Way: https://youtu.be/4B_UYYPb-Gk It's Like That: https://youtu.be/TLGWQfK-6DY More great Christmas videos here:http://smarturl.it/ChristmasHitsVid Follow Run-DMC Website: http://www.rundmc.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RunDMC Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialRunDMC Subscribe to Run-DMC on YouTube: http://smarturl.it/RunDMCSub?IQid=RunDCIH --------- Lyrics: It was December 24th on Hollis Ave in the dark When I seen a man chilling with his dog in the park I approached very slowly with my heart full of fear Looked at his dog, oh my God, an ill reindeer But then I was illin because the man had a beard And a bag full of goodies, 12 o'clock had neared So I turned my head a second and the man had gone But he left his driver's wallet smack dead on the lawn I picket the wallet up then I took a pause Took out the license and it cold said "Santa Claus" A million dollars in it, cold hundreds of G's Enough to buy a boat and matching car with ease But I'd never steal from Santa, cause that ain't right So I'm going home to mail it back to him that night But when I got home I bugged, cause under the tree Was a letter from Santa and all the dough was for me