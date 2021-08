Les incendies qui ravagent la Turquie, la Grèce mais aussi la Sibérie photographiés depuis le ciel

#DYK about #CEMS?



The #Copernicus #Sentinel ????????????️are key providers of data for our products, but we also use "Contributing Missions" from partners



⬇️Today's view of the Avia island #Εύβοιας ???????? #wildfire ????from the VIIRS ????️instrument of @NASA & @NOAA???????? which we use for #EFFIS pic.twitter.com/mi4K7pz2Nf