USA : une fillette de six ans arrêtée et menottée par la police à l'école pour une simple altercation

Six-Year-Old Girl ARRESTED at School in Shocking Police Bodycam Footage - 27/02/2020 A newly released bodycam video shows the arrest of a six-year-old girl by Orlando police officers in 2019, as she begged not to be taken from her school in Florida. The schoolgirl, identified as Kaia Rolle, was escorted to a police vehicle after her hands were zip-tied behind her back at the Lucious & Emma Nixon Academy in September. The first-grader had a tantrum earlier in the day, when she had kicked and punched three school employees, according to local news referring to her arrest report. By the time police officers arrived at the school, Kaia had already calmed down, as a school employee read to her. Officer Turner told school staff he had arrested 6,000 people in his career, the youngest one at that point being a 7-year-old. Turner also arrested a 6-year-old boy at Nixon Academy the same day as Kaia for misdemeanour battery in an unrelated incident. Details about the boy's arrest have not been made public. Turner was terminated on September 23, 2019, for arresting the two 6-year-olds without the proper approval, The New York Times reported.