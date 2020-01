Un Américain survit plus de 20 jours dans le froid glacial de l'Alaska, il est sauvé grâce à un SOS dans la neige

Un américain survit plus de 20 jours dans le froid glacial de l'Alaska - © Tous droits réservés

Alaska Man Rescued After More Than 20 Days Stranded In The Wilderness | NBC Nightly News - Tyson Steele was rescued after more than 20 days in a remote part of Alaska, spotted after he carved "SOS" in the snow. He lost everything in a fire and built a makeshift shelter to survive. The Utah-native has pledged to return and rebuild.