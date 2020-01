Russie: l'effondrement spectaculaire d'un stade olympique coûte la vie à un ouvrier

Stadium Roof Collapses in Russia, Dragging Worker Into Rubble | The Moscow Times - 31/01/2020 The roof of the SKK ice hockey stadium in St. Petersburg collapsed during dismantling work on Friday, dragging one worker down into the rubble. Dramatic footage of the collapse shows a worker running and failing to grab onto a crane-suspended platform as the structure crumbles. Read more about the story here: http://bit.ly/2OhB8nv Video credit: Fontanka.ru The Moscow Times is Russia’s leading independent English-language media outlet. From our Moscow newsroom, we provide readers across the world with breaking news, engaging stories and balanced journalism about the largest country on Earth. Find us at: https://www.themoscowtimes.com/ https://www.facebook.com/MoscowTimes/ https://twitter.com/moscowtimes https://www.instagram.com/themoscowtimes/