Pour inciter à voter, le Parlement européen mise sur un clip émotionnel au succès fulgurant - © Tous droits réservés

Choose Your Future – European Elections 23-26 May - 02/05/2019 From the second we come into this world, we’re in it together. Each of us can leave a mark, but together we can make a real difference. Choose your future. European elections 23-26 May Voting is not all you can do. You can play a crucial part in getting more people to vote and set the direction for the EU. Sign up and play your part in promoting democracy: https://www.thistimeimvoting.eu/ Turn on the subtitles! They are available in your language: Basque Bulgarian Catalan Croatian Czech Danish Dutch English Estonian Finnish French Galician German Greek Hungarian Irish Italian Latvian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Maltese Polish Portuguese Romanian Slovak Slovenian Spanish Swedish Arabic Chinese Hindi Russian Turkish