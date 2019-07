Pour chasser les SDF, une ville américaine diffuse en boucle de la musique pour enfant pendant la nuit

Raining Tacos - Parry Gripp & BooneBum - 19/07/2019 If you'd like to help the homeless, please consider donating to these organizations- Feeding America: https://www.feedingamerica.org The National Alliance to End Homelessness: https://endhomelessness.org In West Palm Beach Florida- The Lord's Place: https://thelordsplace.org Animation by the awesome BooneBum! http://www.youtube.com/user/BooneBum Music by Parry Gripp http://parrygripp.com/ Pachelbel died in 1706 and is no longer using his Canon in D. I'm pretty sure he would have liked tacos.