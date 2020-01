Mais qui a inventé le mot "Brexit"?

France: Marine Le Pen promises 'a referendum on Frexit' - 31/01/2020 National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen promised France "will begin a total re-negotiation of all the European agreements" so that the country can resecure its "monetary, legislative, territorial and economic sovereignty" before a Frexit referendum, as she spoke at a press conference in Paris, Thursday. SOT, Marine Le Pen, National Front presidential candidate (French): "Not all French know it yet, but the truth will come to light in the coming month: the Euro is just a dead man walking. The question is no longer whether we will exit the Euro, but when and under which conditions. The question is to know which of the Netherlands, Italy or Germany will stop this adventure that costs 2 million jobs in France, dozens of billions of Euros of debt, so many business bankruptcies and 70 billion for savers for 5 years." M/S Cameras *CUTAWAY* SOT, Marine Le Pen, National Front presidential candidate (French): "No country has built an industry without protecting itself and without protecting that very industry. No country has made its companies grow without guaranteeing them a national market. The European Union will be the last to feed illusions and to ruin the people of Europe with its subscription to the mondialist ideology that promises our territories for looting and [leads] our society towards fragmentation." M/S Public *CUTAWAY* SOT, Marine Le Pen, National Front presidential candidate (French): "We will begin a total re-negotiation of all the European agreements in order to get back our monetary, legislative, territorial and economic sovereignty, followed by a referendum on Frexit. We will not be the first and nor will we be the last ones on this path. That's why I am confident and why I consider that this is the moment to reconnect with a Europe comprised of sovereign nations that are free for their destiny and that can find a path of peace and cooperation." Video ID: 20170302-089 Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv Contact: cd@ruptly.tv Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly