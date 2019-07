Mais que sont ces imposantes armes tenues par des militaires lors du défilé du 14 juillet ?

NEROD F5 antidrone counterdrone rifle devise - 14/07/2019 NEROD F5 NEROD is a microwave jammer capable of disrupting and neutralizing all communication protocols used by drones. Cuts the communication signal between the UAV and the pilot’s remote control. This makes the pilot unable to direct the drone. This system is effective against UAVs, IEDs and various communication protocols The UAV jammer is an easily transported equipment (no backpack) dedicated to the counter-UAV protection of critical areas and buildings. When the target is aimed at, the user just has to press a button. The system is completely harmless to the user – HERP Test performed Distributed in Canada by www.prod360.ca