Le discours de la Reine au Royaume-Uni : une tradition vieille de près de 5 siècles

Queen Elizabeth II Speech: State Opening Of Parliament (1960) | British Pathé - 13/10/2019 Pathé News presents footage of the State Opening Of Parliament in 1960 whereby the Sovereign (Queen Elizabeth II), the House of Lords and the House of Commons meet together to formally start the parliamentary year with a speech from the Queen. (FILM ID:1696.06) (Eastmancolour Neg.) London. GV. Houses of Parliament. LV. House of Lords. GV. Interior, House of Lords, guests and Lords assembled and waiting for the ceremony of the State Opening of the Parliament. SV. Throne. GV. The Gentlemen at Arms parading in two columns through the Royal Gallery, & SV. LV. The Lord Great Chamberlain the Marquess of Cholmondeley receives the Imperial Crown and places it on a table in the Royal Gallery. He bows, Viscount Slim receives the Sword of State and Lord Mills receives the Cap of Maintenance. SV. Viscount Slim holding Sword of State. SCU. Lord Mills holding the Cap of Maintenance. SCU. The Imperial Crown on cushion on table. GV. The procession with Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, followed by the Duchess of Kent walking through Royal Gallery to the House of Lords, & SV. LV. Guests watching and waiting. VS. The Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, in doorway of the House of Lords with the Lord Great Chamberlain. GV. Household Cavalry trotting past the Guard of Honour as they present arms. Angle shot of Big Ben. SV. Pan, the royal carriage arriving at the House of Lords. SCU. The Lord Great Chamberlain waiting on the steps for the Royal Carriage. LV. The Royal Carriage drives through the gates and stops in front of the entrance to the House of Lords. SV. The Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk, waiting on the steps. SV. Pan, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leave carriage and walk up steps and the Earl Marshal walks backwards into the entrance in front of the Duke and Queen. SV. Household Cavalry Guard of Honour lined up on the steps inside. GV. Royal procession come up the staircase. SV. The Earl Marshall and the Lord Chamberlain walking backwards towards camera. The Queen and Duke come into the picture as they approach the top of the stairs. GV. Guests watching in the royal gallery. SV. The Lord Great Chamberlain picks up the Imperial Crown from the table and with an escort of Yeomen of the Guard proceeds to the Royal Robing Room. GV. The guests and Lords facing the doors waiting for signal from the Lord Great Chamberlain. SV. The Lord Great Chamberlain walks forward and faces the doors. He gives the signal to open, pan to the doors slowly opening. GV. Queen and Duke come through the doors - fanfare of trumpets sound their entrance. They turn to face the House of Lords and start to walk slowly forward. SV. Pan, the Queen and Duke walk slowly down through the royal gallery. SV. Guests watching. GV. The Royal procession moving slowly towards camera through the royal gallery. BGV. Interior, the men in the camber of the House of Lords rise. SV. Lords standing. BGV. The Queen and Duke approach the throne. SV. The Queen walking slowly up to the throne, she turns and sits down. GV. The Queen talks (natural sound): "My Lords pray be seated". The Lord Chamberlain on the right of the picture moves forward to the Queen. He turns and faces the Commons and gives the signal for the Black Rod to go and summons the House of Commons. SV. Black rod, Lieutenant General Sir Brian Horrocks, turns and walks out of the House of Lords. SV. Guests waiting. SV. The Duchess and the Duke of Gloucester and others waiting. SV. The Queen seated on the throne waiting. SV. The Black Rod returns and bows to the Queen. SV. The Queen and the Duke seated waiting. SV. The house of Commons returning and bowing to the Queen, headed by the Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and leader of the the opposition Hugh Gaitskell. Rab Butler, Selwyn Lloyd and Harold Wilson are behind. SV. The Lord High Chancellor the Viscount Kilmuir handing the speech to the Queen. He steps back and bows. SV. Guests waiting for the start of the Queen's speech. LV. The Queen about to make speech. She starts (natural sound). Queen talks about her future tour of India, Pakistan and several other lands of Commonwealth. She, then talks about future line of action of the Government. Various shots of the Queen speaking. LV. Angle shot, Lord Chamberlain accepting copy of the speech from the Queen. GV. Guests. GV. House stands as the Queen leaves. LV. The Queen walks forward and the Duke takes her hand. Queen leaving the house. 