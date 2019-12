La Royal Navy rend sa médaille à un soldat exclu pour sa sexualité

Bisexual Falklands veteran gets medal returned - 10/12/2019 A Falklands veteran forced out of the Royal Navy over his sexuality will have a military honour returned. 68-year-old Joe Ousalice was discharged in 1993 because of a ban on LGBT people in the armed forces. The Ministry of Defence admitted its policy was "wrong, discriminatory and unjust". Sky's defence correspondent Alistair Bunkall reports. Follow Sky News' Election Social live here https://youtu.be/gHSs-rQTyTE SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps: Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8 Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB Sky News videos are now available in Spanish here/Los video de Sky News están disponibles en español aquí https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzG5BnqHO8oNlrPDW9CYJog