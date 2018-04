Kenya: le premier film de l'histoire sélectionné à Cannes est une histoire d'amour lesbien

KENYAN MOVIE TO MAKE HISTORY IN FRANCE:

Kenyan movie 'Rafiki' by Kenyan Director @wanuri Kahiu makes history as the 1st ever Kenyan feature Film to be invited to launch in the Cannes Film Festival. This 2018 Cannes Film Festival is slated for 4/5/18 to 19/4/18 in Cannes, France. pic.twitter.com/Lp7t9FWJLl