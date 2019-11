Irak: à Mossoul, la chanson "Bella ciao" et les masques de la "La Casa de Papel" pour soutenir la "révolution"

From Mosul to Baghdad, a song of Iraqi solidarity and resistance | AFP - 17/11/2019 While Baghdad anti-regime protesters have clashed with riot police, their supporters in Mosul are using art to fight for change, with a new take on the resistance anthem "Bella Ciao". Subscribe to AFP and activate your notifications to get the latest news ???? http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC86dbj-lbDks_hZ5gRKL49Q/?sub_confirmation=1