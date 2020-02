Inde: un film de Bollywood met en scène un couple gay et c'est une vraie première

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer | Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena G, Gajraj R, Jitu K|21 February... Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present a Colour Yellow Production presenting the official trailer for the movie "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". This upcoming bollywood film is starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh. The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. Every love story deserves a happy ending. But the road to achieving this happy ending is a little too rough for Kartik and Aman. While Aman’s family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn’t prepared to step back until he marries Aman! Find out what this ultimate feud leads to, in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan! ???? Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to hit theatres on ► 21 February 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Make your TikTok Video Here: https://www.tiktok.com/music/SHUBH-MANGAL-ZYADA-SAAVDHAN-DIALOUGE-PROMO-6784282912553437186?source=h5_t https://www.tiktok.com/music/SHUBH-MANGAL-ZYADA-SAAVDHAN-DIALOUGE-PROMO-2-6784282912553437185?source=h5_t ---------------------------------------------------------------- Make your Likee Video Here: https://l.likee.video/m/HacS0r https://l.likee.video/m/bpLJUP ---------------------------------------------------------------- ????Movie Credits Written and Directed by - Hitesh Kewalya Produced By - Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar Produced By- Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma Co-Producer -Kanupriya Story, Screenplay Dialogue -Hitesh Kewalya Dop- Chirantan Das Creative Producer -Sandeep Nair Editor - Ninad Khanolkar President – Marketing Media & Publishing - Vinod Bhanushali President Global Digital Business And Legal (T-Series) - Neeraj Kalyan Senior Vice President (T-Series)- Shiv Chanana Executive Producer- Shashikant Sinha Production Design- Ravi Srivastava Music & Lyrics- Tanishk – Vayu Management Head Sunam Budha Marketing Head- Suraj Rao Project Manager (T-Series)- Alok Kumar Shukla Sound Designer- Arun Nambiar Background Music - Karan Kulkarni Costume Designer- Ankita Jha Action Director- Aamar Shetty Choreographer-Vijay Ganguly, Bosco - Ceasar (Gabru) Casting Director- Casting Bay Publicity Design- House Of Awe Color- Red chillies Color Vfx - Red chillies VFX Animation Director - Nupur Bhargava Visual Promotions- Just Right Studios Nx PR Agency - Raindrop Marketing Agency - Max (Varun Gupta) #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #AyushmannKhurrana #21February2020 #AanandLRai ___________________________________ Enjoy & stay connected with us! ???? Subscribe to T-Series: http://bit.ly/TSeriesYouTube ???? Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tseriesmusic ????Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tseries ???? Follow us on Instagram: http://bit.ly/InstagramTseries