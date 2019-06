Il y a 30 ans, place Tiananmen: l'homme face aux chars

25 Years Later: 'Tank Man' Photographer Reflects on Tiananmen - 04/06/2019 On June 4, 1989, Associated Press photographer Jeff Widener snapped the 'Tank Man' photo during the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square which became one of the most iconic photos of the 21st century. The photographer, on a visit to Hong Kong, talks about some of the lesser-known images he took during the tumultuous period. Subscribe to the WSJ channel here: http://bit.ly/14Q81Xy Visit the WSJ channel for more video: https://www.youtube.com/wsjdigitalnetwork More from the Wall Street Journal: Visit WSJ.com: http://online.wsj.com/home-page Follow WSJ on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsjlive Follow WSJ on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+wsj/posts Follow WSJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WSJLive Follow WSJ on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsj Follow WSJ on Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/wsj/ Follow WSJ on Tumblr: http://www.tumblr.com/tagged/wall-street-journal Don’t miss a WSJ video, subscribe here: http://bit.ly/14Q81Xy More from the Wall Street Journal: Visit WSJ.com: http://www.wsj.com Visit the WSJ Video Center: https://wsj.com/video On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/wsj/videos/ On Twitter: https://twitter.com/WSJ On Snapchat: https://on.wsj.com/2ratjSM